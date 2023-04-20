BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.05. The company had a trading volume of 594,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,243. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

