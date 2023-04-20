BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 85,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,525. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

