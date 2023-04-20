BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,904 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,504. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

