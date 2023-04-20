BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,293 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 9.7 %

T stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,435,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054,521. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

