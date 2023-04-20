BHK Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,243. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $251.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.