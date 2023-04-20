Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.19

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.19 and traded as high as $169.05. Biglari shares last traded at $168.12, with a volume of 1,628 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.