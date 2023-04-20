Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Biogen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.76.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $292.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

