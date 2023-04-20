Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Down 0.8 %

BHVN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 549,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

About Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.