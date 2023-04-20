BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,569 shares of company stock worth $3,231,273 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $920,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 413,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

