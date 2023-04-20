Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $28,192.85 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $545.58 billion and $22.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $28,192.85 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00434034 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00121373 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027900 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,351,768 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
