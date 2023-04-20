Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $122.37 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $122.37 or 0.00434034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $137.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,192.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00121373 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027900 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,370,062 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.