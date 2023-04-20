BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
BKCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 144,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.35.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 564,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.