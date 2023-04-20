BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BKCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 144,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.35.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 564,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Further Reading

