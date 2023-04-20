Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Apron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,982. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -2.93.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

