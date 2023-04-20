Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDCO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

