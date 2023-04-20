Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDCO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.14.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
