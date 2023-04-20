Blur (BLUR) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $52.50 million and approximately $124.09 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 443,364,021.3089802 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.68434926 USD and is down -13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $161,851,350.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

