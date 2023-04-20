BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.16 and last traded at C$20.10. Approximately 54,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 62,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.49.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

