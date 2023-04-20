BMO Capital Markets Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $102.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

AEP opened at $93.54 on Monday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.2% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

