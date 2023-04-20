BMO Capital Markets Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$82.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTRAF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

MTRAF remained flat at $55.70 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. Metro has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.