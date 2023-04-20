BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.7%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.82 and last traded at C$34.75. 622,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,104,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.51.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.81.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

