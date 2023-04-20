Bobcoin (BOBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $811,852.60

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $811,852.60 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

