BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BOK Financial worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

