BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VOOG stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.70.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
