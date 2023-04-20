BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.