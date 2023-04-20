BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $138.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

