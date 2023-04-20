BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 6,131 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

