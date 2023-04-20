Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.16

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.16 and traded as high as C$70.35. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$69.88, with a volume of 388,233 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.27. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

