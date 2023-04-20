Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Up 4.3 %

BNSO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 1,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,768. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

About Bonso Electronics International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.