Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.12.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,679.32. 84,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,535.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,204.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

