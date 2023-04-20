Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
Bridgford Foods Stock Up 5.7 %
BRID opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.52.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.
