Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Partners grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

