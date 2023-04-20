Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 208,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

