Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target at $463.33

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

British Land Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

