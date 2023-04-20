Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $316.00

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

CSL opened at $220.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

