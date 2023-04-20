Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $316.00

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies
In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.5 %
CSL opened at $220.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.