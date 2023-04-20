Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Target Price at $171.80

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LECO opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

