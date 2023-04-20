Brokers Issue Forecasts for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasterCraft Boat’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

