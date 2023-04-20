Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.76.

AEM stock opened at C$75.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$81.31. The firm has a market cap of C$34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.39%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

