Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 1,671,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

