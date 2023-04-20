Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.35) and last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.66). 7,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,187.50 ($14.69).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -796.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 28.99 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.25.

Insider Transactions at Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

In other Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies news, insider Jasper Judd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($14.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,050 ($14,911.52). 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

