BTIG Research Increases Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $105.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $93.80.

Insider Activity

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.