BTIG Research Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $299.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $281.00 to $299.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.70.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $302.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.07.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.