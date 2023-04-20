Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRKH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 59,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,175. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKH. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

