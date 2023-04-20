CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.50

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.50 and traded as high as C$32.34. CAE shares last traded at C$31.93, with a volume of 389,583 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.78.
CAE Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.18.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Read More
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.