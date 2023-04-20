CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.50

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.50 and traded as high as C$32.34. CAE shares last traded at C$31.93, with a volume of 389,583 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.78.

CAE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.18.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.2404477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

