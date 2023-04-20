Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Calix by 132.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

