Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 5,753 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 381.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

