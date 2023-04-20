Cambiar Investors LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJH opened at $250.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

