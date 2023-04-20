Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

