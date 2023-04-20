Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $29.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. Cancom has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

