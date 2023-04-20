Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.
NASDAQ ACHC traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $89.85.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
