Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

