Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

