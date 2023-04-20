Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

