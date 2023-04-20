Cardinal Energy Ltd. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a report released on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CJ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$6.26 and a one year high of C$9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

